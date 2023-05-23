Cardi B Asks ‘Drag Race’ Stars Violet Chachki & Gottmik to Direct Her Next Music Video

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We don’t know when Cardi B will release new music, but we do know who she wants to be behind the cameras for her next video.

At a private party at The Bungalow in Santa Monica, Calif., on Monday night, Cardi B introduced a new summer-ready lime flavor to her Whipshots boozy whipped-cream line — and she wasn’t alone behind the bar. The superstar rapper invited RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Violet Chachki (season 7 winner) and Gottmik (season 13 runner-up) to mix some cocktails with her, including a Cardi-rita topped with lime Whipshots.

Cardi took the opportunity with the queens to do a little business. “Can I ask you guys something?” Cardi said to the pair. “Can you guys direct my music video?”

The pair were definitely game. “Bi—, I would pay you to direct it!” Chachki shot back. “That would be my dream job!”

“Are you kidding me?” Gottmik chimed in, grabbing on to Cardi’s Pucci-bodysuited waist. “The way we’re going to cinch this little waist even smaller!”

“I love you guys,” Cardi added. “You guys are so creative, so amazing. And I really want you to direct my music video.”

“Y’all heard that, right?” Chachki confirmed, making sure the moment was captured on video.

When Cardi first joined the Bungalow crowd, she explained why she decided to team up with Starco Brands on Whipshots, which celebrated selling 2 million cans of the alcoholic whipped cream back in March.

“I remember when we were discussing this product during the pandemic, I just knew it was going to work,” she said. “I mean, who doesn’t like whipped cream? I thought it was sexy and fun like me. I’m just a fun-ass bi—.”

About the new lime flavor, Cardi added: “I hope you guys enjoy this flavor. It’s really cute. It tastes like Fruity Pebbles to me. But it’s strong, don’t get it twisted. This ain’t your f—ing Fruity Pebbles!”

It remains to be seen when Cardi will release her next album — which will be her first since her debut project, 2018’s Invasion of Privacy. Since then, she dropped the four-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, plus her solo chart-topper “Up” in 2021. She also teamed up with GloRilla on the Hot 100 top 10 “Tomorrow 2” late last year.

Watch Cardi make her way through the Bungalow crowd below: