Cardi B Calls Video of Texas Students Pelting Sub With Chairs ‘Disgusting’

Cardi B has no time for classroom nonsense. The rapper issued a strongly worded tweet on Thursday (March 10) after seeing a viral video from a Texas middle school that appears to show students pelting a substitute teacher with a metal chair, causing a bloody gash on his forehead.

Explore Explore Cardi B See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The disturbing footage from DeSoto ISD in a suburb of Dallas — in which the teacher appears to respond by throwing two chairs at the screaming children following the assault — ends with the man wiping blood from his head as he takes a seat at his desk.

“Disgusting this generation is really lost … I went to school wit a lot of gangstas and no matter what they never put their hands on a teacher,” Cardi — mother of 3-year-old daughter Kulture and a 6-month-old son — wrote in a tweet that included the video. “Kids this is not respected,not cool,not funny,not tough,not gangsta ….it’s giving y’all p—y.”

According to CBS 11, after the incident at DeSoto West middle school on Wednesday, classes were canceled on Friday, with teachers ordered to report to work to discuss changes in safety policies on campus. Among the new rules slated to be in place after the upcoming spring break are bans on students using cellphones or headphones in the classroom; the school is also reportedly planning to increase hallway monitoring.

“DeSoto ISD is intent on re-establishing a culture and climate that emphasizes safety, security, and educational excellence,” the school district said in a news release on Thursday evening. The nation is facing an unprecedented shortage of teachers and subs following the exhaustion caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic — which led to a massive wave of retirements and quitting in a system already plagued by stagnant wages and burnout — with the Texas Tribune reporting this week that the state’s Gov., Greg Abbott, has directed the Texas Education Agency to form a task force to examine his state’s teacher shortage.

The paper also noted that by last summer, school districts reported spike in teacher vacancies, with the Houston Independent School District — the largest in the state — facing more than 700 vacant positions last summer.

Watch the video below.