Cardi B Working on ‘Invasion of Privacy’ Follow-Up For 2022

Cardi B gave fans a big update on her plans for next year in a nearly 14-minute Instagram video in which the “Bet It” rapper detailed juggling life as a mother of two and grinding hard on a number of anticipated projects.

“Everything be looking so glamorous, you see my f—ing Instagram and everything, but it’s been really… it’s been a lot,” said Cardi in the clip posted on Monday (Dec. 13), in which she’s rocking a wool hat and red shades. “Trying to balance out my new motherf—ing life, like I got two kids, my daughter’s going to school now and I have like a lot of jobs now.”

First things first, though, Cardi is hard at work on the follow-up to her smash 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy. “On top of that I gotta put out this album next year,” she said of the as-yet-untitled LP. “Not only do I gotta put out an album, but I gotta record a movie, I’ve got to do so much s–t y’all!”; the film Cardi appeared to be referencing is the comedy Assisted Living, in which she will follow-up her co-starring role in Jennifer Lopez’s Hustlers with her first lead role.

In an interview with XXL earlier this year, Cardi said she had planned to have a second studio album out this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a series of delays. “I feel like at this point, it’s like a timeline that I created. Because last year I was like: ‘I gotta put out my album this year,’” she said at the time. “But, then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album. Because I want to put out an album, and I want to tour.”

In addition to her collab on Lizzo’s “Rumors,” and “Wild Side” with Normani, Cardi recently dropped “Bet It” from the Halle Berry drama Bruised. And though she complained in the video about being sick lately and not feeling her best — repeatedly complaining about being “hot” and wanting to take medicine and crawl into bed at 7 p.m. — Cardi had plenty to celebrate this week thanks to her iconic Latin-trap mega-smash “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

According to the RIAA the song has moved 10 million units, giving the rapper her third diamond-certified hit alongside her major-label debut single “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” and “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5, which hit the record on Nov. 29, according to the RIAA’s website.

Watch Cardi’s update below.