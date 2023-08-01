Cardi B Twerks on Husband Offset to Their Song ‘Jealousy’ in Sky-High Las Vegas Infinity Pool

Cardi B put her classic spin on the party mantra “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas” in an Instagram video from her recent trip to Sin City. But in Cardi’s case, the clip uploaded on Monday (July 31) is for all the world to see and, man, is it some textbook Vegas foolishness.

In the clip cued to her and husband Offset‘s new single, “Jealousy,” the happy couple enjoy some alone time in what looks like a penthouse hotel suite complete with a private infinity pool overlooking the Strip. The majority of the video consists of Cardi twerking in a red thong bikini on her husband in the pool as he pretends to smack her behind and shows off his grillz.

Cardi takes a break at one point to have a smoke and flip the bird to the camera, while Offset does a set of pull-ups on the railing and pulls off a daredevil stunt in which he balances on the edge of the glass wall surrounding the pool.

The video finds the couple all-smiles after ‘Set recently revealed in a Way Up With Yee show that no, his wife didn’t cheat on him, despite what he alleged in a quickly deleted Instagram Story in June. Shortly after he posted it, Cardi shut down the accusations on Twitter Spaces, but public concerns over their relationship still lingered.

“So that post, to be honest, me and her, that’s my wife, I love her to death,” he said in explaining drama that stemmed from an argument the couple had behind-the-scenes. “We going back and forth. And if you’ve got a New York woman, you know she’s a pit bull at the mouth.”

“She get crazy at the mouth a little bit, and I was really lit that night,” he added, noting that he’d been drinking a generous amount of tequila at the time. “We was going back and forth and I’m like, ‘Watch this.’ And it’s like she got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day and she crazy, man … We’re crazy for each other.”

The hotel private dance was also a bit of sunshine in an otherwise rough few days following a weekend show during which Cardi launched her microphone at a fan who tossed a drink on the rapper at a show on Saturday at Drai’s Beachclub. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Billboard on Monday that an individual filed a police report on Sunday alleging battery. The police did not mention Cardi (born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar), 30, by name, but the location of the alleged incident matched the address of the venue where the rapper performed.

Check out the couple’s Vegas video below.