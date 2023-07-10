Watch Cardi B Twerk in a Bubble Bath & in Front of the Eiffel Tower to ‘Point Me 2’ Remix

No matter where she is in the world, Cardi B will be Cardi B. With a new Instagram video, the rapper shared a compilation of clips showing off her twerking skills in different locations — including none other than the Eiffel Tower in Paris … and her bubble bath.

In the first clip, Cardi B excitedly finds a spot in front of the famous Paris landmark, looking exceptionally casual in a white bathrobe and slippers as she proceeds to throw it back for the camera. In another clip, she squats and twerks in front of her luxurious bed; in another, she wears next to nothing while sensually shaking her stuff in a bubble bath.

“SHE PLAYIN WAP , SHE THROWIN CAT IN THE UBER BLACK !!!…… by the way that’s my bedroom,” Cardi captioned the Saturday (July 8) video, using lyrics from her new “Point Me 2” remix with FendiDa Rapper.

Offset chimed in with a slew of heart-eye emojis in the comment section, further proving to fans that all is well with the couple following the Migos rapper’s recent accusation that Cardi had cheated on him. The pair also seemed to be on good terms at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, cozying up for photos at the Balenciaga runway show.

Prior to PFW, though, Offset sent the rumor mill into a tailspin by alleging on his Instagram Story that his wife had been intimate with another man. But Cardi almost immediately shut it down, saying on Twitter Spaces that a discrete affair would have been implausible in the first place given how famous she is.

“So please boy, stop acting stupid,” she’d added, addressing Offset directly. “Stop acting stupid. Going crazy over a f–king space. Don’t play with me. What the f–k. Stop playing. That’s all I’m gonna motherf–king say.”

See Cardi’s post below: