Cardi B Seemingly Steps Into Offset & J Prince Feud, Calls Out ‘Big Lies’

Cardi B looks to have entered the chat following a string of heated back-and-forth comments between her husband Offset and J Prince.

“BIG LIES,” the rapper tweeted on Wednesday (Feb. 8), seemingly in response to a video J Prince posted on Instagram replying to a video from Offset. In the voiceover clip, he accused the Migos member of being “fake,” “playing the victim” and even threatening his family.

Cardi also responded to a Twitter user who wrote (and has since deleted), “You be set trippin and forgot J Prince had to help YOU feel safe in LA. Where’s the lie?” She replied, “NEVER….tell him to show receipts ….Only people that was there was Wack and Big U ….why would he be call for anything involving crips? Whole bunch of fairy tales.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Cardi B Offset See latest videos, charts and news

Offset also chimed in, writing, “Street Nigga turn [police emoji] never needed you for no smoke u da police all mouth with no proof just fairy tales [laughing emoji] let this be the last time we speak on this.”

Street Nigga turn 👮🏾never needed you for no smoke u da police all mouth with no proof just fairy tales 😂 let this be the last time we speak on this — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 9, 2023

The feud started when the Rap-A-Lot CEO suggested that Offset was not there for his Migos bandmate and cousin Takeoff, 28, before Takeoff’s murder last year in an episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game. “In reality, the truth of the matter is, n—a you wasn’t really right there with Takeoff when he was alive. So for you to be taking these positions that you taking,” Prince added, suggesting that he’s got people all around and he’s heard “all kinds of things” from unnamed sources about what happened on the night Takeoff was shot and killed in November during a night out with Quavo in Prince’s hometown of Houston. Prince also made what seemed like a direct warning to Offset, saying, “Don’t ever put me in a position where I have to defend myself. That wouldn’t be healthy for you.”

In response, Offset posted a video in which he’s visibly heated. “Y’all n—as speaking on my real brother… I don’t know what the f–k ya’ll n—as got going on, y’all n—as talkin’ about my real brother,” the Migos MC said in the minute-long black and white clip. “How dare one of y’all n—as even speak on me and Take relationship. I don’t know you n—as from a can of paint. Ya’ll n—as don’t know how me and my brother rock.”

He also slammed Prince for what he said was his “fifth interview” in which he’s discussed Takeoff’s death. “You ain’t think about his momma? You ain’t think about the family n—a?” ‘Set asked. “We ain’t said nothin’. Ain’t nobody said nothing but you n—as. Who y’all n—as think ya’ll n—as is? John Gotti n—a?… And if you heard something from me, I’mma tell you it’s gonna come from me, call my phone.