Cardi B Tries Fishing in Latest Episode of ‘Cardi Tries’ And It Goes About How You’d Expect

Cardi B has taken trial runs of a lot of things on her ongoing Messenger series Cardi Tries. From conquering her fear of heights to twirling around with rhythmic gymnasts, to tattooing her hubby, holistic healing, cooking thanksgiving dinner and officiating a wedding. In her latest adventure, the “Up” rapper takes to the high seas with Keke Palmer to learn everything she can about fishing.

Spoiler alert: Cardi knows next to nothing about angling, doesn’t like boats because she can’t swim and thinks fish are, well, stinky. Wrapped up in winter coats and wearing fashionable purple protective gloves, the unlikely fisherwomen try to stay cool when their weird-bearded instructor teaches them about the importance of using squirming worms. “Why can’t the anchovies be dead?” a concerned Cardi asks as her instructor explains why its called “live” bait.

“Oh, no, no, no,” Palmer says nervously as he patiently instructs them on how to properly handle the stinky sea creatures so as not to squeeze the life out of them before they get chomped. “Oh my God!” Cardi wails as he shows them how to run the hook through the anchovies’ head while keeping him squirming. “That is murder!” moans Palmer, who used to go fishing with her dad as a kid.

Watch the preview of the fishing episode below and check out the full episode to see Cardi speculate about dolphins’ sexual appetite, learn how to steer a boat, chop up squid and drop it low to scoop up a net full of anchovies.