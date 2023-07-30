Cardi B Throws Mic at Concertgoer Who Splashed Drink at Her Onstage

Cardi B got even with a concertgoer who tossed a drink at her during the rapper’s performance in Las Vegas on Saturday (July 29).

In a video circulating on social media, the 30-year-old hip-hop star is seen hurling a microphone at an unruly audience member after they splashed their beverage on her during a performance at Drai’s Beachclub.

Cardi was in the middle of delivering her hit song “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” — which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2017 — when the incident occurred. Afterwards, she retweeted a video of what went down. In the clip, the rapper seems surprised after being splashed by the liquid from the cup, but then turns angry and throws the mic at them while appearing to yell.

Cardi teamed up with her husband Offset on his new song “Jealousy,” which dropped Friday (July 28). The Migos rapper’s latest track sees him alongside Cardi dodging haters in a major kiss-off. “You offended when I be on defense/ They’re too worried ’bout me and my n—a/ You should worry ’bout the n—a yours sleep with, hmm,” she raps.

Cardi is the latest victim of a dangerous trend in which artists are being struck by objects while performing at concerts. In recent weeks, Drake called out a fan for throwing a vape on stage; Bebe Rexha was injured when a cell phone was hurled at her face; a fan tossed her dead mother’s ashes up onto P!nk’s stage; Kelsea Ballerini was struck by an object mid-song; someone sent a sex toy flying at Lil Nas X; and a mysterious object pelted Harry Styles near the eye and left him wincing in pain.

See Cardi’s reaction to a drink being tossed on her in a video here.