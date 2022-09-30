Cardi B Is a Super Hands-On Fashion Icon in Tease For Fall Reebok Collection

Cardi B doesn’t just lend her name to the next drop in the CardixReebok collection, she gets down in it and tweaks the pieces on a micro level in a new preview of her upcoming fall line. In the teaser trailer that dropped on Thursday (Sept. 29), Cardi takes us behind the scenes to styling meetings where she helps to dial-in the look and feel of the pieces slated to hit Reebok’s online store at 10 a.m. ET on Oct. 14.

In footage shot when the rapper was still pregnant with her second child, Wave, Cardi looks over some hot pink-colored joggers, encouraging the team to make the pieces look “as girly as possible.” Staring at a rugged sole for a shoe, Cardi — rocking long yellow nails and a matching, oversized ring — suggests the team fatten up the bottom to give it more height.

Looking focused, she explains that she likes everything about a dusky blue high-top sneaker, but suggests that the front of the shoe be slimmed down a bit. “Trust me, girls like to make they feet look small,” she says. The 1:15 clip ends with Cardi posing in a dark blue zip-up jacket and black sweats and an all-purple ensemble while blowing kisses to the camera and coyly biting her hot-pink nail.

Back in July, Cardi unveiled the second part of her “Let Me Be… Enchanted” Reebok collaboration, just a month after she pulled back the curtain on her fourth collab with the shoe/apparel brand. The statement collection in a range of bold colors featured pinks, blues and whites splashed across new shoes and limited-edition apparel for adults, kids and toddler.

Check out the preview ad below.