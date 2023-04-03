Cardi B Says It’s ‘Not a Flex’ to Have Sex Multiple Times Every Day

Cardi B is known for sharing her thoughts on various topics while chatting with fans on Instagram Live, and her recent livestream session on Friday (March 31) was no different.

At some point during the conversation, the “I Like It” rapper got on the topic of women claiming that they have sex with their partner multiple times every day, according to Hip-Hop DX. “You practically telling the world that your man on drugs,” she said. “Your n—-’s on drugs, your man is on drugs. ‘Cause there ain’t no way.”

The “WAP” rapper, who has been married to fellow star Offset since 2017, added that while she gets why someone would want to have sex all day, it’s not realistic. “If your man wanna have sex with you four, five times a day… and we do that everyday… Girl, your man is on percs, or your man is trying to convince himself that he likes p—-,” she explained.

“That is not a flex. Go stitch your p—- up. Your man is sick,” Cardi concluded.

Last week, Cardi’s vodka-infused whipped cream, Whipshots, revealed that it has sold more than 2 million cans and expanded into new markets. “We just went double platinum! We’re not playing around when we say Whipshots is the best,” Cardi said in a statement. “Boozy and beautiful since day one, and two million cans later, there is no slowing us down. I love the fans supporting our brand – let’s keep this party going!”

The boozy, non-dairy whipped cream, which sold its first million cans in just 10 months, went on to sell another million cans four months later.