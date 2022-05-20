Cardi B Tells David Letterman Why She Shares Her Political Thoughts: ‘I Have a Responsibility’

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Sure, for some people “WAP” was a political statement. But when it comes to sharing her actual thoughts on the state of the world, Cardi B draws a hard line between her music and her musings. In a preview of her sit-down with David Letterman on the fourth season of the chat legend’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Cardi explains to Dave why she’s happy to chop it up with Sen. Bernie Sanders on camera, but doesn’t talk stagflation in her songs.

“I think people in your position have a strength in terms of political activism and changing the world and changing the way people feel and think, not only about themselves, but the problems of the world at large is wonderful,” Letterman says in a preview of the discussion.

“I don’t really put a lot of political things in my music, but I used the f–k out of my platform,” explains Cardi. “And I have used my platform even when I was a dancer. Because you might think that people are not looking, but they are.” Cardi has had sit-downs with both Sanders and President Biden in the past few years and Letterman said it’s important that her fans hear from someone they admire and respect. He added that he appreciates her offering takes on current, controversial topics in order to break complex subjects down for the Bardi Gang.

“I mean, I’m a hood chick, and I’m from the Bronx,” Cardi said. “A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I’m dressed, they want to see my lifestyle. I feel like I have a responsibility to also share to them like, ‘Hey, while you here and you’re checking my outfit and checking my music, check out what’s going on over here in this part of the world.'”

The Cardi preview came a day after Netflix offered a sneak peek at Letterman’s trip to the Go-Kart track with another one of this season’s guests, Billie Eilish.

Delayed by two years due to the pandemic, the six-episode season of My Guest dropped on Netflix on Friday (May 20) and also features interviews with Kevin Durant, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds, and Will Smith, whose episode was filmed before he slapped Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars.

Check out the preview of Cardi’s chat with Letterman below.