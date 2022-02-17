Cardi B Says the ‘B’ Stands For ‘Business’ When It Comes to Whipshots: ‘I Wanted This to Be Big’

If you haven’t noticed by now, when Cardi B goes in on something, she goes all the way in. Take, for instance, her recent move into the alcohol space with the vodka-infused whipped cream product Whipshots. While many MC’s are in the booze game, Cardi said her approach was the same winning one she takes in the recording studio.

“I feel like if it was just mediocre, people would just be like, ‘ah, whatever.’ Things are always going to sell when you have hardcore fans, but I wanted this to be big,” Cardi told Complex. “Like, bigger than life and that is always the goal. So I believe in my product. I love my product. It’s delicious and it’s very strong. And I feel like everybody keeps giving me positive feedback.”

She also happily offered up some sage advice on how to enjoy her unique confection, saying it’s meant to be a “party starter,” not necessarily a dessert. “I wanted something that is like, when I’m in Miami, I start giving [out] these Whipshots on a yacht and all of these girls start having fun. [Or] when I’m in my grandmother’s house and we try to get the party lit because my family likes to have a good time. That’s what I was thinking of,” she said.

Cardi got a chance to plug her boozy shots at last weekend’s Super Bowl LVI, when she made a cameo in Lil Dicky‘s “Gopuff Quartertime Show,” telling the site that she really enjoyed working with the comedic rapper. “I did not know that man was so funny,” she said of the Dave star.

As for how the mother of two blocks out all the distractions and online negativity while focusing on her family and recording the follow-up to her smash studio debut, 2018’s Invasion of Privacy, Cardi said it’s hard, but she’s handling it. “It’s a little bit difficult still. I think I’m getting more numb to it,” she said. “I feel like I’m not as bad as before, you know what I’m saying? I feel like it hasn’t been getting to me as bad as before.”

One thing that definitely helps her block it all out is her loyal Bardi Gang fanbase, who she knows have her back no matter what. “I have a family and I have become really cool and close with a lot of my fans, Bardi Gang,” she said. “And every single time I feel like the whole world is against me, they let me know that, no, there’s still a whole group of people that love the fuck out of me. And hey, I got 120 million followers, like, hello!”