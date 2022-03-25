Cardi B Joins Summer Walker & SZA ‘No Love’ Remix: Listen

Cardi B brings some Bodak Yellow flavoring to a fresh cut of Summer Walker and SZA‘s “No Love.”

Running to 4 minutes 30 seconds, the “extended version” sees Cardi drop a few new lines in the opening verse.

This time, the New York rapper isn’t spitting out lyrics. She inserts them into this gooey R&B number. On the remix, she gently raps: “‘Cause you been playin’ I’ve been loyal, no questions, boy/ I’ve been ten toes down (Ten toes down)/ Had communications with n—– that wanna be around.”

Queen Cardi was bursting with excitement ahead of the release. “Ommmmmggg I’m soooo excited and nervous!!!” she wrote on Instagram ahead the Friday release. “I have never sounded the way I do on this record but I love it ! Hope you guys love it too.”

The original version of “No Love” dropped last November, peaking at No. 13 and logging 12 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. The track was one of 18 on Walker’s album Still Over It to hold a spot on the chart, tying Taylor Swift’s record for most songs from a female artist to appear on the Hot 100 simultaneously.

Stream “No Love (Extended Version)” below.