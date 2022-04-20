×
Cardi B Hilariously Tries the ‘Shake It’ Challenge to Her Own Song: Watch

"Lmmmaaaaoooooo …This is all I could give you," the superstar captioned the playful dance.

Cardi B
Cardi B and Starco Brands launch Whipshots at The Goodtime Hotel on Dec. 4, 2021 in Miami Beach. Arturo Holmes/GI for Whipshots

When Cardi B wants to shake it, she shakes it.

On Wednesday (April 20), the rapper attempted the “Shake It” challenge to her new song, and the result? Let’s just say she gets an A for effort.

“Lmmmaaaaoooooo …This is all I could give you…SHAKE IT,” she quipped in the caption for the TikTok, which features her trying out a simplified version of the choreography from the chaotic video for her collaboration with Kay Flock, Dougie B and Bory300.

On the track, which heavily samples the hook from Akon’s 2004 single “Bananza (Belly Dancer),” Cardi gets her own hard-charging verse, rapping, “I’m with the sh–s and it give me a rush/ Shorty be lookin’, think she got a crush/ I’m not a steppa’, bi—, I’m a stomper/ All of my opps get mixed with the grabba/ Broke bi— said she was gon’ touch me/ She lyin’, hakuna matata.”

The release of the music video also prompted the superstar to get back on Twitter and Instagram after deactivating both accounts during the 2022 Grammys. Amid all her tweets about the new song and its associated dance challenge, she hinted at an upcoming, yet-untitled solo single. “THEY NOT READY FOR MY SINGLE….imma let everyone have they fun tho underestimating me,” she tweeted in response to a fan.

Last week, Cardi and Offset shared some happy personal news with fans by finally revealing the name of their new son, Wave, along with adorable pictures of the tyke more than seven months after welcoming him on Sept. 4.

Watch Cardi’s playful “Shake It” challenge below.

