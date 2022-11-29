Cardi B Says She’s ‘Feeling So Hopeless’ Trying to Make Husband Offset Happy After Takeoff’s Killing

Cardi B opened up about the overwhelming grief husband Offset is feeling in the wake of the killing of his Migos bandmate and cousin Takeoff. “We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” Cardi said in a since-deleted Twitter voice note according to People. “I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf—kers really been going through, y’all will start saying, ‘Oh, sympathy. Oh sympathy.’ And we don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.”

Takeoff (born Kirsnick Khari Ball), 28, was shot and killed in a still-unsolved incident on Nov. 1 at a Houston bowling alley.

Cardi also said that she’s in no mood to be “playing around” with fans online who are trying to “get clout” by speaking on Takeoff’s death, as the past month has been very difficult for her and her family. “Trying to make him crack a smile, f—in’ seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, f—in’ schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he’s been going through these past couple of weeks. We not in the mood to be f—in’ playin’ around with y’all. Dead a–,” Cardi said of her efforts to cheer up Offset in a recording of the note captured by The Neighborhood Talk.

Offset and Migos bandmate Quavo were on hand to pay tribute to Takeoff at a celebration of life event at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Nov. 11.