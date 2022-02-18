Cardi B Calls Out Candace Owens for Calling Her ‘Uneducated,’ Says Commentator Tried to Sue Her With ‘No Case’

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has reignited her longtime feud with Cardi B, as she took aim at the rapper during an appearance on the Full Send podcast this week.

“It’s incredible how uneducated she is. She just got embarrassed on Twitter,” Owens said of Cardi. “She was just saying stuff about politics, and I was just responding. I wasn’t even being rude, I was just telling—like, she literally doesn’t even know what country she’s in, how the country works. You know, she’s hardly, you know, when she types, there’s 87 typos in basic words. And yet, same thing, she’s mouthing off and saying things and she literally doesn’t understand like—I don’t even think she understands like, Congress has a Senate and a House of Representatives. She has no idea what she’s talking about.”

In response to the clip posted on The Neighborhood Talk‘s Instagram page on Thursday (Feb. 17), Cardi fired back at Owens, writing, “What’s embarrassing is that she tried to get her lawyers to make me do a public apology after she been attacking me for months and try to make me pay her 75K in a month or she threatened to sue wit NO CASE….. Like how smart you are and don’t even know the law?”

Cardi and Owens’ disagreements stem all the way back to September 2020, when the far-right commentator tweeted a clip of her interview with conservative Ben Shapiro on his show, where she expressed their mutual disregard for Cardi following her No. 1 hit “WAP” and her interview with now-President Joe Biden.

“If Black Americans aren’t insulted by the fact that Joe Biden, who has been hiding in his basement for the entire year, made an appearance and came out because he was going to do an interview with Cardi B, do we have nothing better to offer?” sheargued. “I mean, this would be akin to Donald Trump saying, ‘I’m going to give no interviews,’ but he came up and he decided to give an interview to Justin Bieber…. Justin Bieber, I am sorry, I know you are Christian and I don’t want to put you in the same boat as Cardi B, but it would be absurd…. It’s because you’re pandering.”

The two then started going at each other on Twitter, with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper sharing a video of of her sister Hennessy Carolina and her girlfriend being harassed by Trump supporters “because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple.” The “WAP” rapper spoke on the incident further during an Instagram Live in response to Owens’ The Ben Shapiro Show segment. “No matter how much money I make, no matter how hard I work, I can’t be a f—ing free American. My sister can’t be a f—ing free American. You got this f—ing Trump supporting family harassing two lesbians. The f—?” she argued.

