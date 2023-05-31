Latto Enlists Cardi B for ‘Put It on Da Floor’ Remix & It’s Coming Soon

Rip them out the plastic, they been acting brand-new! Latto‘s “Put It on Da Floor” has been taking social media by storm, and this Friday, Latto will treat fans to a new version of her latest viral hit.

The Grammy-nominated rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday (May 31) to reveal that Cardi B will appear on the official “Put It on Da Floor” remix. First previewed during Latto’s performance at Coachella last month, “Put It on Da Floor” has since grown into a social media phenomenon, with fans literally ripping themselves out of plastic bags to emulate the track’s fiery opening lines.

“I put it on the floor, and, now, I’m ’bout to put it on the floor again. Remix this Friday!” Latto said in a video posted to Twitter. The “Muwop” rapper then goes on to recite the song’s opening lines before ripping a black plastic bag to reveal none other than Cardi B.

The new version of “Put It on Da Floor” is the first official collaboration between Latto and Cardi B, and the song also serves as Cardi’s first musical release of 2023. Last year, the Bronx rapper appeared on a slew of singles, including “Hot Shit” (with Kanye West & Lil Durk), a remix of Rosalía’s “Despechá,” and the Billboard Hot 100 No. 9-peaking “Tomorrow 2” (with GloRilla). As for Latto, “Put It on Da Floor” joins the Lu Kala-assisted “Lottery” and “Don’t Play With It” (with Lola Brooke & Yung Miami) as her 2023 musical releases thus far.

To date, Latto has charted five hits on the Hot 100, including the No. 3-peaking “Big Energy.” 777, her most recent album, reached No. 15 on the Billboard 200 in 2022, a career-best. Cardi B has earned 11 top 10 hits on the Hot 100, five of which have reached the summit. Her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has been charting for 200 weeks and counting.