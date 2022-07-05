Cardi B Reacts to Criticism Over ‘Greatest Hip-Hop Albums’ List: ‘Y’all Don’t Gotta Disrespect My Sh–‘

Cardi B arrives as Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi at Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Cardi B has finally revealed her thoughts on Rolling Stone’s “200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All Time” ranking, after rap fans on social media took issue with her high placement. In an appearance on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, Cardi quipped: “Bi—, I ain’t motherf—ing ask for it!”

Explore Explore Cardi B See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Cardi’s blockbuster debut album Invasion of Privacy landed at No. 16 on the list, ahead of albums like N.W.A’s Straight Outta Compton, Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d. city and Nas’ Illmatic.

“I understand that people feel a certain type of way, but don’t try to disrespect me, or my work, or my album,” she told Yee. “Y’all don’t gotta disrespect my sh–.”

The “Be Careful” rapper’s debut album — her only full-length project to date — debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, included the No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” (with J Balvin & Bad Bunny), and has since charted for more than 200 weeks. Cardi asserted that her album is “definitely a classic” and that “the numbers are great.” Nevertheless, she noted that “it’s not even about the numbers. I’ve been all around the world and people singing f—ing word for word.”

Later in the conversation, Cardi validated some of the criticism of Invasion of Privacy being placed above albums from The Notorious B.I.G. and Nas. “Rolling Stone, you tried to set me up! You got my a– dragged on a f—ing Tuesday for no reason,” she joked.

Cardi posted a clip from the podcast on Twitter with the caption: “What y’all think?”

The reaction to Rolling Stone’s ranking comes on the heels of Cardi’s latest single, “Hot Shit,” a collaboration with Lil Durk and Ye (formerly Kanye West). The song serves as the lead single from Cardi’s highly anticipated sophomore album. “Hot Shit” follows Cardi’s last two singles as a lead artist, “Up” and “WAP,” both of which hit No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Listen to Yee’s full podcast below: