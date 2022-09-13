Cardi B Defends PnB Rock’s ‘Babymom’ After Rapper’s Murder

Following the devastating news that rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant in the Inglewood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday (Sept. 12), Cardi B is coming to the defense of his partner, Stephanie Sibounheuang.

Prior to the incident, Sibounheuang posted a photo of the duo’s Roscoe’s meal to her Instagram Stories, which led many to believe that the post gave away Rock’s location to the shooters.

“I highly doubt n—-s was looking at PMB’s babymom IG,” Cardi wrote on Instagram in response to those who are blaming Sibounheuang for the death. “He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.”

Police confirmed that a shooting occurred at the restaurant at 1:23 p.m. PT along with a possible robbery. The Los Angeles Times reported the suspect “brandished a firearm inside the restaurant and demanded items from the victim.” Rock was reportedly targeted for his jewelry.

PnB Rock (real name: Rakim Hasheem Allen) was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. He was 30 years old.

Tributes for the “Selfish” MC started pouring onto social media. “Pray for pnb rock….the man got family and kids smh God be with the man,” Offset wrote on Twitter. Russ — who collaborated with the late rapper on “Issues” from Rock’s Billboard 200 No. 17 album Catch These Vibes in 2017 — also wrote, “Damn man. RIP PNB Rock. So sad.”