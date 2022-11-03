Cardi B Pays Tribute to Takeoff By Retweeting Heartfelt Video

Cardi B paid a subtle tribute to the late Takeoff on Thursday (Nov. 3) by retweeting a video shared by Complex, in which Migos talk about how much they mean to each other.

In the clip, Cardi’s husband Offset says that the best gift he ever got was his “brothers,” Takeoff and Quavo. “None of us would be here without each other,” he said. “We help each other up through hard times, through good times. I don’t know nothing else.”

Takeoff was shot and killed early Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) in Houston, Texas. The 28-year-old rapper— who was one third Migos alongside his uncle, Quavo, and cousin, Offset — was at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston with Quavo around 2:35 a.m. when investigators say shots rang out during an afterparty attended by around 40 people. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other victims — a 23-year-old male and 24-year-old female — checked themselves into a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday (Nov. 2), the Harris County coroner’s office confirmed to Billboard that the late star’s primary cause of death was “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.”

Offset also honored Takeoff in a subtle but powerful way. The “54321” rapper changed his Instagram profile picture to a photo of the latter grinning wearing dark sunglasses. A small white heart emoji is pasted onto the photo’s top right edge.

The group released four studio albums together, the last of which was Culture III in 2021. In the months leading up to Takeoff’s death, however, many suspected that Migos was headed toward disbandment due to Offset seemingly turning his focus to solo projects, as Takeoff and Quavo worked on Unc & Phew.