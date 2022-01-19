Cardi B Paying For Funerals of Bronx Apartment Fire Victims: ‘I Cannot Begin to Imagine the Pain’

Proud Bronx product Cardi B has offered to pay for the funeral costs of those who perished in a massive fire that killed 17 New Yorkers on Jan. 9. “I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still,” Cardi said in a statement shared with Billboard.

“So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help. I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal.”

The fire that quickly tore through a 19-story, 120-unit Bronx tower earlier this month took the lives of victims whose ages ranged from 2 to 50, with entire families killed in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades. “I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy,” Cardi said.

TMZ — which originally reported Cardi’s generous offer — said the rapper offered to cover both funeral and burial expenses, teaming with the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City in an effort to make sure all funerals are covered. In a statement to the site, NY Mayor Eric Adams said his administration is grateful for the rapper’s offer, calling her a “real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims. The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time.”

Officials believe the fire, still under investigation, may have been sparked by a faulty space heater and then made worse by two interior doors that were left open, which helped smoke fill the hallways.