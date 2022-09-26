You Have to See Cardi B’s Beyond-Cheeky Dress in Sexy Photos With Offset Amid Akbar V Feud

Cardi B is having the final say in her Twitter feud with fellow rapper Akbar V.

Following online jabs back and forth between the duo, including some comments by Akbar bringing up the rumor that Cardi’s husband Offset had cheated on her with rapper Saweetie, the “I Like It” star took to Instagram on Monday (Sept. 26) to share a sultry photo with her man.

“I fight for my b—-es and I’m fighting over d— too,” she captioned a photo set, in which she’s seen with her hand on Offset’s chest, as the Migos rapper leans against a door frame. Cardi is wearing a a satin black maxi dress that exposes a size-able portion of her bottom.

The tension between Cardi and Akbar V seemed to have bubbled over when Cardi began celebrating that the music video for her GloRilla collab “Tomorrow 2” garnered 6 million views on YouTube. In response to what seemed to be some subtweeting about the accomplishment on Akbar V’s part, Cardi tweeted, “I don’t really like the internet games …My dms is open and also the streets!” and “I don’t gotta @ I can change a bi— life just by a mention….AND YES I HIT THEM DIRECTLY ,I don’t do the internet!!”

While screenshots showed that Cardi reached out to Akbar privately and cleared things up, the duo began trading insults on Twitter about having kids, chart success and the Offset cheating allegations. “I hate a h-e that throw rocks and hide their hands ..been subtweeting me for months and now you wanna make it about another woman as a shield. Stand on your sh–!!!” Cardi tweeted.

I hate a hoe that throw rocks and hide their hands ..been subtweeting me for months and now you wanna make it about another woman as a shield.Stand on your shit!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

Even Offset himself got involved after Akbar claimed he called her, and shared what she thought was his phone number. Her original tweet was then taken down for violating the platform’s rules. “Bi— that’s not my number, why would I call you when bi— already handling you lame a– h-e,” Offset wrote.