Cardi B & Offset Pack on PDA at Daughter Kulture’s 5th Birthday Party

Don’t worry — for the most part, Kulture Kiari’s fifth birthday party was mostly just filled with Blue’s Clues, Trolls and other PG appropriate celebrations. But parents Cardi B and Offset diiiiid sneak in a couple seconds of PDA.

Sharing clips of Kulture’s big day, which included a trip to Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream in New Jersey, Cardi included a seconds-long video of Offset passionately kissing her cheek and neck on her Instagram Story Monday (July 10). In the background, Bruno Mars’ “Just The Way You Are” can be heard playing through the speakers as Cardi smirks at the camera.

As evidenced by Cardi’s Story, the couple has been going strong since resolving their brief public spat over allegations that the “WAP” rapper cheated on the Migos star. Late last month, Offset posted and deleted a Story accusing his wife of sleeping with another man; however, Cardi quickly shut the rumors down.

In other videos on Cardi’s Story, Offset — holding the pair’s second child, nearly two-year-old son Wave — looks on as his daughter hugs special guest Blue the puppy from Blue’s Clues. “Naaa you did your big one,” Cardi wrote, praising Offset for pulling off the extravagant party.

In a post on the “I Like It” artist’s main feed, Kulture can be seen posing in a pink tutu and meeting Poppy, the pink Troll voiced by Anna Kendrick in DreamWorks’ animated film Trolls. “My baby is five….,” Cardi wrote in her caption. “Happy birthday to my pretty princess .It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more..light lil turn up today till the weekend.”

See Cardi’s post below.