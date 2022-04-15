Cowabunga! Cardi B and Offset Finally Reveal Sea-Inspired Name of Son in Baby Baller Pics

Cardi B and Offset head out for the evening on October 1, 2021 in Paris, France.

Seven months after his birth, Cardi B and Offset finally revealed the name of their son on Thursday (April 14). And in typical fashion, the announcement did not disappoint. In a flashy Instagram post, Cardi showed off the little guy’s face for the first time and Offset announced that their baby boy born on Sept. 4 has the ocean-inspired name Wave Set Cephus.

And, in the first snap of the little guy he looks like he’s already got the family vibe down as he chills in his bouncy seat in a sky blue sweatsuit, matched by his robin’s egg blue puffer jacket with furry hood, beanie cap and, of course, a neck full of bling. In a second snap he’s gazing off camera with an adorable look that seems to say, “who me?”

In the caption to the post, Cardi tacked on a trio of emoji that included a dinosaur, crashing wave and teddy bear. Offset also posted a pic with their son’s name, in which Wave is again staring off adorably at someone off camera while chilling in his baby bath. He is, of course, still rocking a neck full of chains, including a custom piece made up of a diamond-encrusted wave — featuring the child’s name in jewels — adorned with a cute blue shark on an orange surfboard shooting the tube.

A short time later, Offset revealed a cover shoot with the couple for Essence magazine in which they pose with Wave, their 3-year-old daughter Kulture, as well as Offset’s other kids, Kalea, 7, Kody, 7 and Jordan, 12, from his previous relationships.

Over on Twitter, Cardi revealed that when Offset suggested the name Wave, “I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME!” Last month, Cardi posted the first, brief glimpse of Wave when she shared a very close-up image of one of his eyes.

Check out Wave’s custom piece and the Essence cover below.

When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME ! pic.twitter.com/dbZswOd3kr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 15, 2022