Cardi B and Offset’s McDonald’s Merch Line Is Full of Buns, Puns and Lots of Fun

Cardi B and Offset didn’t just star in an adorable Super Bowl LVII commercial for McDonald’s. They’ve also dropped an extensive line of merch to go with their burger broadcast and the t-shirts, hoodies, booty shorts and beanies perfectly match the hip-hop couple’s big love energy.

In keeping with the spot’s Valentine’s Day theme — which included the couple’s signature menu items — the line of gear features a range of black, white and pink shirts that read “nice buns,” as well as ones that say “the Cardi B & Offset meal” in bubble letters, an image of them feeding each other fries, as well as ones with Cardi’s signature phrase, “ok uu rr rr rr,” and an adorable one in which they stare at each other intently over the image of an apple pie with the words “the apple of my eye” floating over them; the gear is available for a limited time.

There are also shirts with a midnight drive-thru scene (“I been lit since last night”), another with the rappers toasting with champagne flutes (“date night?”), and one with a heart-shaped chocolate box filled with delicious dipping sauces. If those don’t grab you, there are a bunch of hoodies as well, including one that reads “babe, [McDonald’s logo]?” and another with their names on the front and “let’s eat out” on the back over an image of their respective favorite meals.

You can also try the red or pink short shorts, trucker hat or black beanie. The couple’s special meal is meant for two and features a cheeseburger and quarter pounder with cheese, two large fries, tangy BBQ sauce, baked apple pie, large Coke and large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst.

“I think we’ve been to McDonald’s 200 million times,” Cardi told Billboard of why her and Offset’s partnership with the restaurant was such a natural fit, noting that the duo have “different taste palates” when it comes to their McD’s order. “That’s the thing about McDonald’s is that we both eat it. I might suggest a different restaurant and if we get to the restaurant and the menu’s a little weird and Offset doesn’t like the food, he just looks at me.”

Check out Cardi and Offset’s ad below.