Cardi B & Offset Are Twinning in Burberry x Supreme Outfits for ‘Date Night’

Offset and Cardi B attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas.

Cardi B and Offset‘s matching designer ‘fits were going crazy Tuesday night — especially since they were fresh from Burberry and Supreme’s latest collection.

The hip-hop power couple sported the new shearling-collar down puffer jacket, which costs almost $600, that features Burberry’s beige, red and black check pattern as well as Supreme’s logo on the back. Even what Cardi and Offset were wearing underneath the jackets complemented one another, as the Migos member wore the nearly $200 black box logo hooded sweatshirt featuring Supreme’s logo on top of Burberry’s iconic pattern and the “Up” MC was rocking the $54 white T-shirt version, as well as identical floppy-eared Charles Jeffrey Loverboy beanies.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Cardi B Offset See latest videos, charts and news

“ ,” she captioned the fashion-forward post on her Instagram.

The Burberry x Supreme collection is completely sold out, so if you need to get your hands on these looks, StockX is probably your best bet.

Cardi offered a close-up of their ‘fits on her IG Story, where she introduced her “date with daddy” before showing off her vanilla milkshake with an Oreo on top, tortilla chips with a side of guacamole and queso, mini chocolate chip cookies and edamame, while Offset was chowing down on a burger with crinkle-cut fries and matching dessert — the twinning never stops! And by the looks of it on her Story, it seems like the couple was enjoying a classic dinner and a movie date with the new The Batman film, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, in a private theater.

And Offset isn’t the only loved one Cardi is wearing matching sets with: She and her sister Hennessy Carolina wore matching springtime Versace outfits, and Donatella Versace stepped into the comments section to compliment the dynamic duo. “Wow!!!! You both look AMAZING!”

See Cardi and Offset’s matching ‘fits below.