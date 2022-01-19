The Most Extravagant Gifts Cardi B & Offset Have Gotten Kulture, From Birkins to Bling

Kulture Kiari Cephus and Cardi B attend the Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party on June 17, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

Cardi B and Offset always chosen to go big when it comes to giving gifts to their little girl. While many parents can relate to spoiling their first-born, Kulture Kiari Cephus never receives anything less than the royal treatment. The toddler is already building her luxury bag collection (taking after her mama) and has designer drip for days.

Social media users have criticized Cardi and Offset on several occasions for gifting their young daughter such extravagant gifts, but last July, Cardi clapped back, tweeting, “Listen imma live my childhood dreams thru my kids.”

Check out some of Kulture’s most lavish gifts below.

Royal crib

From womb to riches. Cardi and Offset have treated Kulture like a princess since day one. The couple brought their little miracle home to this ornate crib, complete with gold accents and a crown.

Word Party chain

Turning 1 is a big deal in the Cephus household. To celebrate Kulture’s first year on earth, her parents gifted her a chain reportedly worth $100,000 and adorned with characters from the Netflix children’s series Word Party. It was designed by rapper Elliot Eliantte, who also created Lil Uzi Vert’s $24 million forehead diamond.

Hot-pink Birkin

Offset presented a fairy-dressed Kulture with her own little Birkin for her 2nd birthday. The famous bags by luxury designer Hermès usually start at around $10,000 and can resell for hundreds of thousands. Known for a massive Birkin collection herself, of course Cardi approved of the gift: “She gonna match Mommy!”

Princess party

Kulture’s 3rd birthday party took the princess theme to the next level. Instead of pink balloons and Disney-branded dresses, the toddler’s regal party included a full-on ballgown, a ride to the soiree in a horse-drawn carriage and greetings from Disney princesses.

Charm necklace

The 3rd-birthday glamor didn’t stop at the party theme. Cardi B revealed that she gifted Kulture another piece of jewelry by Eliantte — a charm bracelet featuring a handbag, the Chanel logo, Minnie Mouse, a K, a heart and, of course, lots of diamonds.

Richard Mille watch

The 3rd-birthday extravagance wouldn’t be complete without a gift from Dad. In what may be one of the most expensive things Kulture owns, the Migos rapper gifted his daughter a Richard Mille watch reportedly estimated to be worth $250,000. See her reaction in the third slide below.

Bedazzled Birkin

What can make a Birkin even flashier? Sparkles. In an August 2021 Instagram post, Cardi B revealed that the little Cardi added another of Hermès’ most desired bags to her collection. The custom bag reportedly cost $48,000 and took upward of 100 hours to create. See Kulture pose in the fourth slide below.