Cardi B Gives Offset a $2 Million Check For His 30th Birthday

Offset and Cardi B have a well-established reputation for giving each other lavish gifts, from refrigerators full of cash to expensive bags, cars and jewelry. But at the Migos rapper’s 30th birthday celebration Tuesday (Dec. 21), Cardi may have finally hit the prezzie pinnacle. According to video posted in Cardi’s Instagram Story from the event, she presented her hubby with one of those oversized novelty checks usually reserved for sweepstakes winners for a cool $2 million.

In a video of the mega-check handover, Cardi notes that Offset has a “lot of business ventures” on the horizon in 2022, before bellowing, “So bring out the birthday giiiiift motherf—er!!!!” After an assistant hands it over, she makes sure he understands, “That’s $2 million! Two million dollars. Two million dollars. Two million dollars. Two million dollars. Two million dollars. Here ya go, I love you!”

The story also featured footage of Offset tossing cash into the crowd and smiling as he held his very special gift. Cardi also chronicled her husband taking a picture of a painting in which his grandmother is holding baby Kiari Cephus (with the message “Him love his grandma”) and shots of his fire party Nikes with blue glowing soles.

Days ahead of the party, Cardi posted a series of photos and videos of the couple and Offset with their two children, along with a loving note about the man she calls her “husband, best friend and babydaaadddyy.”

In the Dec. 14 post, she wrote, “I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short ❤️. I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming 🔥. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party.”

