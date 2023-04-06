Cardi B Says Offset Encouraged Her to Take ‘No Makeup, No Filter’ Selfie

Cardi B was looking flawless and fresh-faced on her Instagram Stories on Thursday (April 6), thanks to a little encouragement from her husband Offset.

The “I Like It” rapper took her Stories to share a selfie video, in which she’s seen posing without makeup on, with her jaw tattoo of her son’s name on full display. “My hubby said take a video like this. No makeup, no filter. Period,” she said in the clip.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Cardi B Offset See latest videos, charts and news

Watch her post before it disappears here.

“We’ve been through a lot with each other,” Offset previously told Billboard of keeping his relationship strong with Cardi, whom he’s been married to since 2017. “Some people in Hollywood live through Hollywood, but we live through each other and keep our stuff at home good. We go through ups and downs at home but have a great support system. Everybody listens to each other and have each other’s back. At the end of the day, our mission is to be successful and take care of the family.”

He also added that no matter what he has going on, he will always make time to hang out with his wife and the couple’s two kids, four-year-old daughter Kulture and one-year-old son Wave. “I got to be with my baby. I can’t go too long without her,” the rapper says of Cardi. “If I have to travel and jump on a jet just to get back home, I will. We got the kids at home. That’s why we’re always together. We have to make sure they’re good, because we don’t want to be the parents who are always missing from their kids. We work and come right back home, because it’s really important.”