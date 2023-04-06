×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Cardi B Says Offset Encouraged Her to Take ‘No Makeup, No Filter’ Selfie

"My hubby said take a video like this," the rapper said of her fresh-faced clip.

Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B and Offset attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amy Sussman/GI

Cardi B was looking flawless and fresh-faced on her Instagram Stories on Thursday (April 6), thanks to a little encouragement from her husband Offset.

The “I Like It” rapper took her Stories to share a selfie video, in which she’s seen posing without makeup on, with her jaw tattoo of her son’s name on full display. “My hubby said take a video like this. No makeup, no filter. Period,” she said in the clip.

Related

Khloé Kardashian, The Jennifer Hudson Show

Khloé Kardashian Says Mom Kris Jenner Was 'Living Her Best Life' Starring in Meghan Trainor's…

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Cardi B

Offset

See latest videos, charts and news

Watch her post before it disappears here.

“We’ve been through a lot with each other,” Offset previously told Billboard of keeping his relationship strong with Cardi, whom he’s been married to since 2017. “Some people in Hollywood live through Hollywood, but we live through each other and keep our stuff at home good. We go through ups and downs at home but have a great support system. Everybody listens to each other and have each other’s back. At the end of the day, our mission is to be successful and take care of the family.”

He also added that no matter what he has going on, he will always make time to hang out with his wife and the couple’s two kids, four-year-old daughter Kulture and one-year-old son Wave. “I got to be with my baby. I can’t go too long without her,” the rapper says of Cardi. “If I have to travel and jump on a jet just to get back home, I will. We got the kids at home. That’s why we’re always together. We have to make sure they’re good, because we don’t want to be the parents who are always missing from their kids. We work and come right back home, because it’s really important.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad