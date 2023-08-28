Cardi B Says Her New Album Is Coming ‘Very Soon’

Cardi B graces the new issue of Vogue México y Latinoamérica and shared an update on her long-awaited sophomore album in the cover story.

“I’m not going to release any more collaborations. I’m going to put out my next solo single. Right now, I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up,” she revealed. “Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now. They did when I released ‘WAP’ [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon.”

Cardi connected with her husband, Offset, for his new single “Jealousy,” released at the end of July. The Bronx firecracker remains a stalwart on the features front after her torrid run this year with verses for Latto (“Put It On the Floor Again”) and FendiDa Rappa (“Point Me 2”). A new Cardi album would mark her first since 2018’s Invasion of Privacy. The album spawned two No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles, the diamond-certified “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It.” She also won the Grammy for best rap album for Invasion of Privacy, topping Pusha T, Mac Miller, Travis Scott and Nipsey Hussle.

Elsewhere, in her interview with Vogue México y Latinoamérica, Cardi also spoke on her entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to conquer every market, including movies. In recent years, Cardi has had cameos in Hustlers and Fast and Furious 9. “I also have plans in the world of cinema,” she said. “In fact, I have plans to do everything I can: fashion, branding — I want to do it all, honey.”

See her cover for Vogue México y Latinoamérica below: