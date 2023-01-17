Cardi B Shares ‘Terrible’ Moment She & Offset Found Out About Takeoff’s Death

It’s been two months since Migos member Takeoff was tragically killed on Nov. 1, and Cardi B is opening up about the heartbreaking moment she and her husband Offset learned the news.

The “I Like It” rapper is the latest guest on The Jason Lee Podcast this week, where she revealed that she and Offset were planning on going to a Halloween party on the night of Takeoff’s death, but stayed home after their four-year-old Kulture threw up on Cardi’s costume.

“We just fell asleep and out of nowhere, Offset’s phone kept ringing, my phone kept ringing,” she recalled. “Offset picked up the phone and he [was] just like, ‘Noooo,’ and he [was] screaming and screaming. I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ and he’s like, ‘Takeoff is dead.'”

“I smacked him and I said, ‘Don’t say that. Like, don’t say that!’ And then he [was] just screaming and just throwing things, throwing up, running all over and I was so scared,” she continued. “I was just crying so much. It was terrible.”

Cardi added that despite the tragedy, she’s grateful for the time she spent with Migos, consisting of Takeoff, his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. “I feel like I’m so happy that I experienced all those great moments when they were all together and everything,” she said. “It’s a great memory. Sometimes I cannot even listen to Culture because I get emotional. I love them forever.”

Takeoff was just 28 years old when he was fatally shot following a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley. Takeoff’s primary cause of death was listed as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm,” according to an autopsy.