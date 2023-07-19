Cardi B Spent $20,000 on Her Kids’ Playground Set

Cardi B is sharing her wealth with her loved ones.

The Grammy-winning rapper chatted with The New York Times in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, where she opened up about the “perks of fame” and how she’s been able to spoil her family. “When I bought my mom a house, that meant a lot to me. When I bought my house with my husband, that meant a lot to me. When I bought another house … damn, I bought a lot of houses,” she said.

She also shared the whopping price tag for an elaborate playground set she bought for her two children whom she shares with Offset — five-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and nearly two-year-old Wave Set. “But it also do be the little things, right? I just bought this playground set for my kids and it’s huge. It looks insane. And I spent in the 20 thousands for it,” she admitted.

While Cardi revealed that she’s bought more expensive things over her career, it’s important for her to buy nice things for her children because “this is what I work hard for, for my kids.”

She continued, “Overly spending on your kids doesn’t mean that you’re a great parent, but it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like that you’re living your childhood dream.”

The playground set is hardly the first lavish gift Cardi and Offset have given their children, as they’ve showered their babies with designer clothes, bags and extravagant birthday parties among other luxuries.

Last year, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Offset explained why he and Cardi find it so important to go all out for their son and daughter. “We do it big for our kids,” he said. “We love our kids.”

He added, “At the end of the day, we went through life and we didn’t have the opportunities. I bet if my mama had the chance, she would have went all out and did what she wanted to do for me. “So I’m just lending it to my kids. Just letting them see they can have another life too, you know? We work hard to do that.”