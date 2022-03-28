×
Every Song on Cardi B’s ‘Invasion of Privacy’ Is Now Certified Platinum or Higher

Cardi B's debut album, 2018's Invasion of Privacy, has made RIAA history.

Cardi B‘s debut album, 2018’s Invasion of Privacy, has officially made RIAA history — again.

All 13 songs on the album is now certified platinum or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America, making Cardi the first female to achieve this feat. The accomplishment further extends the rapper’s initial record as the first female artist to have every track on an album RIAA certified Gold.

Her major-label debut LP with Atlantic Records is the gift that keeps on giving for Cardi, earning her a Billboard 200 No. 1, a 2019 Grammy for best rap album, a diamond-certified single “Bodak Yellow” and  two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles (“Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin), among other milestones for the rapper.

Invasion of Privacy was the top female rap album of the 2010s, according to the Billboard 200 Decade-End chart. Cardi charted 13 songs (12 from the album, minus “Bodak Yellow” after its three-week stint at the top) on the Hot 100, allowing her to pass Beyoncé for the most simultaneous titles on the ranking by a solo female.

In April 2021, Cardi B celebrated the three-year anniversary of Invasion of Privacy with a sweet message on Twitter. “Thank you everyone that’s been showing IOP love today .It feels like a birthday lols,” she tweeted. “I get real sweet and bittersweet memories when I listen to the album, I faced many challenges thru the process and after but the outcome was beautiful and successful. Love you forever.”

 

