Cardi B Is Back on Instagram & Twitter After Social Media Purge

Cardi B speaks on stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on Dec. 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Looks like Cardi B‘s social media cleanse was short-lived.

The rapper’s Instagram and reappeared Thursday (April 14), after she deactivated them over a week ago, following a heated exchange with fans about not attending the Grammys.

Fans were disappointed that Cardi wasn’t in attendance at the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards, which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“I’m not going to a award if I don’t got a new song to perform Or my album ain’t out …Next year,” she tweeted when fans expressed discontent over her not being there, despite her 2021 single “Up” being nominated for best rap performance.

When fans refused to accept her reasoning, Cardi got even more upset, saying: “I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this f—in dumb— fan base. You got the slow dumb—es dragging my kids all cause y’all though I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f— ? When the f— I hinted I was going ?just f—in stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself,” adding, “I been posting on my IG stories where I been at … like clearly I’m in my house and I’m in NY.”

Shortly thereafter, the mom of two followed through on her promsise, shutting down her Twitter account and then her Instagram. Her Facebook account, however, remained active.

Her first posts on both Instagram and Twitter tease the Friday release of Kay Flock’s upcoming song and music video for “Shake It,” featuring Cardi along with Dougie B and Bory300.

Check out the posts below.