Cardi B Shares Snippet of Her Verse on Ice Spice’s ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’ — But Says It Won’t Be Released

Cardi B took to Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 9) to share a snippet of her verse on a recorded remix of Ice Spice‘s breakout hit, “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

“If you tell somebody we f—, but I ain’t nut, n—-, you cappin’ / N—-s a munch, eat it for breakfast / B—-es a scam, b—-es is desperate / B—-es be dirty, go get tested, way too easy, don’t wanna catch it,” Cardi raps over the drill beat, over a clip of the star showing off a black mini dress and strappy heels.

While fans were hyped to hear the fresh rendition of Ice Spice’s track, Cardi took to Instagram to reveal that the unofficial remix will not see a release date. “I’m not putting that song out by the way,” she tweeted. “You know I don’t tease.”

When asked why, she explained that she likes the song, but “don’t love it… just having fun.”

I’m not putting that song out by the way …You know I don’t tease … — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 10, 2022

I like it don’t love it ….just having fun https://t.co/3wKL6xKcfP — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 10, 2022

The Bronx rapper’s “Munch” has blown up over the past month and a half and now has 18.41 million on-demand U.S. streams, according to Luminate. Last month, Ice Spice signed with 10K projects, the label confirmed with Billboard.

Cardi, meanwhile, is fresh off the release of her GloRilla collaboration, “Tomorrow 2,” which debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The track also opened at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving the Memphis rapper her first top 10 visit — and first top 40 hit. It also extends Cardi B’s Hot 100 top 10 count to 11.