Cardi B Shares Snippet of Upcoming Single ‘Hot S–t’ Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk: Listen

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Ready or not, here comes Cardi B. Just one day ahead of the release of her upcoming single “Hot Shit” with Kanye West and Lil Durk, the 29-year-old Grammy winner posted a New York City video to Instagram, flexing a short snippet of the new song to get fans excited for its Friday (July 1) release.

Sitting in a bedazzled bathrobe and matching head towel, Cardi is enjoying an extravagant breakfast of eggs, bacon, and fruit on the terrace of a high-rise NYC tower. Sipping on champagne with the Empire State Building gleaming in the sunlight behind her, she raps along to a few of the lyrics in her distorted bass beat-anchored new track.

“I’m connected, I don’t know what’s longer man my block list or my check list,” she spits. “I don’t know what’s colder, man, my heart or my necklace/ Pretty when I wake up, I’m a bad b—h at breakfast.”

“FRIDAY !” she simply captioned the video.

The “WAP” rapper also began posting on her story TikToks of creators who were already using the short new snippet to soundtrack their dance and lip-sync videos on the platform. She also reshared a post from one of her collaborators, Lil Durk, who put a photo of himself smiling wide on his Story and wrote, “Song of the year face @iamcardib.”

Cardi only gave less than a week’s notice before the release of “Hot Shit,” announcing the song on Sunday (June 26), and revealing one day after that Durk and Ye would be joining her on the track.

Watch Cardi’s new teaser video for “Hot Shit,” out Friday at midnight, below: