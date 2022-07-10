Cardi B Fiercely Struts Down a Skyscraper in ‘Hot S–t’ Video Teaser: Watch

Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on Nov. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Cardi B is teasing the music video for her new song “Hot Shit,” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk.

On Sunday (July 10), Cardi shared a five-second preview of the latest single from her as-yet untitled sophomore album, which is the follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut, Invasion of Privacy.

In the brief teaser, the hip-hop star sports a futuristic black bodysuit while confidently strutting down the communications tower of a skyscraper. The title of the song is seen emblazoned in large red letters atop the building. The clip ends with the video’s release date of “Tuesday 7/12 8PM EST” set against a beautiful cloudy sky.

“I know yall been waiting….HOT SHIT VIDEO THIS TUESDAY 7/12 8PM EST,” Cardi captioned the preview on Instagram.

“Hot Shit” marks Cardi’s first solo release in 2022 after being featured on a series of singles, from the extended version of Summer Walker’s “No Love,” featuring SZA, to “Shake It” with Kay Flock, Dougie B and Bory300. Her last solo release was the hit single “Up,” which peaked at No. 1 for a week on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 2021.

Cardi initially teased the “Hot Shit” video on Friday night (July 8), asking fans on Twitter if she should drop the visual “LATER ON IN THE DAY OR MONDAY?”

She also made headlines over the weekend after reuniting onstage with Megan Thee Stallion at London’s Wireless Festival for a delivery of their hit song “WAP,” which debuted atop the Hot 100 in 2020. They last performed the collab at the Grammys in 2021.

Check out Cardi’s “Hot Shit” video teaser below.