Cardi B Reveals Kanye West & Lil Durk as ‘Hot S—‘ Collaborators

Cardi B is seen outside her hotel on Sept. 28, 2021 in Paris.

Cardi B‘s upcoming single “Hot Shit” just got hotter. After teasing an announcement earlier in the day on Monday (June 27) the Grammy winning rapper revealed that Kanye West and Lil Durk will be joining her on the song.

The star unveiled the exciting news via the single’s steamy cover art, which features Cardi in the back of a luxurious car, wearing a metallic bikini with matching sunglasses and heels. All three artists’ names are printed at the bottom of the photo.

“Hot Shit” is set for release on Friday (July 1). Pre-save the single here.

Hot Shit featuring Lil Durk & Kanye West 🔥🔥🔥 THIS FRIDAY JULY 1 🎥🎥🎥 pic.twitter.com/Ff7GJJ6xmU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 28, 2022

The single will be the artist’s first track since last year’s “Up,” which peaked at No. 1 for a week on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart in March 2021. “Up” followed “WAP,” the Megan Thee Stallion collaboration that spent four weeks topping the Hot 100 in 2020.

Ye teased back in January that he finished a verse for Cardi, though at the time, he didn’t give any release information. “My cousins was saying ‘Come by here’ yesterday but I was finishing, I was finishing that verse for your girl, you know what I mean,” he said in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, referring to to the “I Like It” rapper. “I always believed in her since she was on [Love & Hip-Hop], period.”