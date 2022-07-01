Cardi B Taps Kanye West & Lil Durk for ‘Hot S–t’ Single: Stream It Now

Cardi B is on her “Hot Shit” with the help of Kanye West and Lil Durk, according to the new single she released on Friday (July 1).

“Hot Shit” is one of the singles from Cardi’s highly anticipated, as-yet-to-be-titled sophomore album, which is the follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut Invasion of Privacy. It marks Cardi’s first solo release in 2022 after being featured on a series of singles, from the extended version of Summer Walker’s “No Love,” featuring SZA, to “Shake It” with Kay Flock, Dougie B and Bory300. Her last solo release was the hit single “Up,” which peaked at No. 1 for a week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in March 2021.

The song also marks the second time Chicagoans Ye and Lil Durk have collaborated since “Jonah” from the former’s Billboard 200-topping album Donda.

She shared a snippet of the track on Thursday to get fans hyped up for the new tune. In a video of herself where she appears to be on a terrace on a high-rise building in NYC, she’s what wearing a bedazzled robe and matching head towel with a big breakfast spread including bacon, eggs and fruit in front of her, which fit the them of the rhyme in the brief clip. “I’m connected, I don’t know what’s longer, man, my block list or my check list,” she spits. “I don’t know what’s colder, man, my heart or my necklace/ Pretty when I wake up, I’m a bad b—h at breakfast.”

Listen to “Hot Shit” below.