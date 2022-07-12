Cardi B Drops ‘Hot Sh-t’ Video With Masked Kanye and Lil Durk: Watch

Don’t get it twisted, Cardi B is “Hot S–t.” That’s the message behind the rapper’s new music video, which she premiered on Tuesday night (July 12).

In the Lado Kvataniya-directed clip, Cardi struts down the side of a skyscraper as she raps, “Now this that hot s–t/ Jimmy Snuka off the top rope/ Supa fly s–t/ Might get in the tub with all my ice on some ‘Pac s–t/ Either way you slice it/ Bottom line, I’m the top b—h/ New Chanel, I rock it/ Twist and it ain’t even out yet/ All this jewelry at the grocery store/ I’m obnoxious.”

Later in the visual, collaborators Lil Durk and Ye (Kanye West) each take their turn at the mic for their respective guest verses on the braggadocios track, which sees Durk rapping atop a water-logged car in a post-disaster city flood zone while a masked Ye spits alongside a sleek, futuristic motorcycle as the landscape around him vibrates to the beat.

“Hot S–t” is a single from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to Invasion of Privacy, her Grammy-winning debut album from 2018. Earlier this week, the superstar had an onstage reunion at London’s Wireless Festival with pal Megan the Stallion, where the two performed their smash collab “WAP” for the first time since the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Cardi also found herself embroiled in a public dust-up with The Shade Room recently, calling out the gossip site for an alleged bias and only posting negative stories about her. (The site, however, denied the rapper’s claims and reportedly came to some sort of “resolution” with the star following a private conversation.)

Watch Cardi’s gravity-defying “Hot S–t” music video below.