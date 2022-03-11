Cardi B Big Screen Debut ‘Assisted Living’ Scrapped Over Rapper’s Busy Schedule: Report

Cardi B‘s planned first leading role in a Hollywood movie, the comedy Assisted Living, has reportedly been put on ice due to the rapper’s busy schedule. According to Deadline, Paramount Players hit the brakes on the fish-out-of-water feature just one week before production was slated to begin after Cardi reportedly backed out of the film, with the rest of the cast and crew informed that it will not go forward for now.

Deadline reported that the given reason for Cardi’s exit was that she is “overextended.” The movie, written by Kay Oyegun (This Is Us, Queen Sugar), was to tell the story of small-time thief Amber (Cardi B), who struggles to contain the fall-out from a robbery gone wrong. Desperate to outrun the cops and her crew, Amber dresses up as an elderly woman and hides out in her estranged granny’s nursing home.

While Cardi’s larger-than-life personality is on display every day on her socials and her often-hilarious Facebook video series Cardi Tries, it would have been her first starring role in a Hollywood project. She played a small role in the 2019 Jennifer Lopez drama Hustlers, where the former exotic dancer appeared alongside Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles and Keke Palmer as a stripper named Diamond; she also had a small role as Leysa in 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga.

At press time a spokesperson for Cardi had not returned Billboard‘s request for comment on the cancellation of the film.

Cardi has been hard at work on the follow-up to her 2018 smash debut, Invasion of Privacy, whose release date and title have not yet been announced. The “WAP” MC and mother of two has also stayed busy promoting her vodka-infused whipped cream product Whipshots.