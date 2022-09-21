Here’s When Cardi B’s ‘Tomorrow 2’ Collab With GloRilla Arrives

Cardi B took to Twitter on Wednesday (Sept. 21) to tease “Tomorrow 2,” her upcoming collaboration with GloRilla.

“Tomorrow 2 ft Me,” the rapper wrote along with a shot of the single’s party-ready cover art.

For her part, GloRilla gave fans a bit more of a hint at the track’s lyrics, tweeting, “BUT DATS WHY I LUV TOMORROW,” she tweeted with a series of golden trophy and green checkmark emojis before adding, “it’s official me & my girl @iamcardib Linked up for TOMORROW 2 DROPPING FRIDAY 9/23 @ MIDNIGHT…presave the below let’s gooooooo.”

When it’s unveiled on Friday, the song will be Cardi’s first release since she donated $100,000 to the middle school she grew up attending in the Bronx earlier this month.

The rapper’s hotly anticipated comeback single “Hot Shit” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk landed at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its July release and earned Cardi a top 10 hit on both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts at No. 7 and No. 5, respectively.

Cardi also kicked off her upcoming 30th birthday celebration a few weeks early on Monday (Sept. 19) thanks to a handwritten note she received from none other than Beyoncé.

Meanwhile, GloRilla is riding high off the success of her breakout single-turned-summer anthem “F.N.F.” Not only did the viral collab with Hitkidd land the rising star a record deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint, it also earned her the first No. 1 of her career on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

Check out Cardi and GloRilla’s teases of “Tomorrow 2” below.