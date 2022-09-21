×
×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Here’s When Cardi B’s ‘Tomorrow 2’ Collab With GloRilla Arrives

"It's official me & my girl @iamcardib Linked up," GloRilla shared on Wednesday.

Cardi B
Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles. Rich Fury/GI

Cardi B took to Twitter on Wednesday (Sept. 21) to tease “Tomorrow 2,” her upcoming collaboration with GloRilla.

“Tomorrow 2 ft Me,” the rapper wrote along with a shot of the single’s party-ready cover art.

For her part, GloRilla gave fans a bit more of a hint at the track’s lyrics, tweeting, “BUT DATS WHY I LUV TOMORROW,” she tweeted with a series of golden trophy and green checkmark emojis before adding, “it’s official me & my girl @iamcardib Linked up for TOMORROW 2 DROPPING FRIDAY 9/23 @ MIDNIGHT…presave the below let’s gooooooo.”

When it’s unveiled on Friday, the song will be Cardi’s first release since she donated $100,000 to the middle school she grew up attending in the Bronx earlier this month.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Cardi B

Glorilla

See latest videos, charts and news

The rapper’s hotly anticipated comeback single “Hot Shit” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk landed at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its July release and earned Cardi a top 10 hit on both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts at No. 7 and No. 5, respectively.

Related

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Delivers 'Simply Irresistible' Robert Palmer Cover

Cardi also kicked off her upcoming 30th birthday celebration a few weeks early on Monday (Sept. 19) thanks to a handwritten note she received from none other than Beyoncé.

Meanwhile, GloRilla is riding high off the success of her breakout single-turned-summer anthem “F.N.F.” Not only did the viral collab with Hitkidd land the rising star a record deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint, it also earned her the first No. 1 of her career on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

Check out Cardi and GloRilla’s teases of “Tomorrow 2” below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad