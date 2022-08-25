Cardi B Fires Back at Twitter Troll Who Accused Offset of Cheating With Saweetie: ‘You Lying’

Cardi B got tangled up in some Internet beef on Wednesday (Aug. 24) with a Twitter troll who identifies themselves as a “Nicki Minaj connoisseur,” claiming to have styled her.

The user was sending a slew of hateful messages toward Cardi for hours before the “I Like It” rapper stepped in to respond to a tweet asking when she was going to pay up in a 2020 lawsuit related to a bar fight. “Why you lying on me and those girls for I have a open case EVERYTHING IS PUBLIC offering money will not benefit me and actually get me in real trouble for making up anything cause you decided to come for me after coming out of jail for stealing 3K worth of clothes,” Cardi responded.

When the Twitter troll brought up Cardi’s husband, Migos member Offset, and his past drug offenses and weapon possession charges, the “Bodak Yellow” star responded, “Ouuuuuu my man got a couple weed charges and gun charges cause he ain’t no P—- and was a hustler …rather d— slinging then taking P—- from bitches ….you bringing my n—- up trying to get me mad …LETS NOT TALK ABOUT HUSBANDS NOW.”

Soon enough, the phrase “Let’s not talk about husbands” was trending on Twitter.

But the user continued to bring up Offset, accusing him of cheating on Cardi with Saweetie, who used to date fellow Migos member Quavo. Cardi fired back, accusing the person of antagonizing her with “no receipts” to prove any validity to her claims. “No baby you lying !” she wrote. “You makin crazy lies starting s— and putting female rappers in it WIT NO RECEIPTS, no blog ever spoke on this all of a sudden you come out of jail 5 days ago and you made up for lied in 2 hours wit NO RECEIPTS!”

See below. Offset has yet to publicly comment on the situation.

Ouuuuuu my man got a couple weed charges and gun charges cause he ain’t no Pussy and was a hustler …rather dick slinging then taking Pussy from bitches ….you bringing my nikka up trying to get me mad …LETS NOT TALK ABOUT HUSBANDS NOW https://t.co/44pG3kE7eO — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 24, 2022