Cardi B Says She Didn’t Submit ‘WAP’ For Grammy Consideration Because of the Internet: ‘That Is Insane’

Remember the summer of 2020 when Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” was inescapable? The first female rap collaboration to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 had the nation (and the world) entranced, even as the true meaning of the acronym resulted in some embarrassed mumbling when grannies asked us what it stood for.

The latter might explain why the dynamic duo didn’t submit the song for Grammy consideration that year. In fact, during a sit down with Jason Lee for his REVOLT show this week, Cardi — never shy about sharing her most intimate feelings and thoughts online — said she held the song back because she was worried about what the internet would say.

“You know what? This is something that — it’s like, I need to stop letting the internet control my life,” Cardi told Lee. “Because I didn’t want to submit ‘WAP’ because I was afraid that if I win or if I… You know what’s so crazy? The internet got me even afraid of winning. That is insane.”

Lee said when he heard that Cardi was shy about submitting the sex-positive anthem for potential Grammy gold, “I wanted to jump through the phone and scream at you. Because what I loved about this song is that it united two superstars.” The song, which was Cardi’s fourth No. 1 and Megan’s second in the U.S., spent four weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and became the first No. 1 on the inaugural Billboard Global 200.

Watch the “WAP” talk below.