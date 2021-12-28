Cardi B Gets a Christmas Puppy, Says Daughter Kulture Is ‘Soo Much Like Me’ in Holiday Photoshoot

Cardi B and Offset had a very merry Christmas. In an adorable mini-me moment, Cardi shared some video from a holiday photoshoot with their 3-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari, in which the rapper’s first born struck all the right poses.

Wearing a bow-bedecked floor-length red dress with a matching bow on her head, Kulture put her hands on her hips, did some spins and smiled as her proud mama cooed “so cute” from behind the camera and called over hubby Offset to take in the scene. “Soo much like me,” Cardi wrote in a tweet with the footage of Kulture rocking a similar look to the rapper’s 6-year-old stepdaughter, Kalea.

In another set of pics, Cardi and Kulture strike some looks in front of the three towering Christmas trees in their house, with Cardi rocking a silky white dress. Cardi also posted a throwback pic from last year of the two girls, in which they modeled matching white dresses.

According to Complex, Cardi and Offset also welcomed a new member to their household this weekend, with the Migos star bringing home a gray and white pit bull puppy named Walk.

In an Insta Story on Sunday, Cardi said, “This dog’s kinda big, though… It’s name is Walk?” she asked Offset while confirming the name of the pup, who he explained was not christened in honor of her bawdy chart-topping collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. “No, ‘Wap.’ Not your ‘Wap’ though.”

Check out Kulture’s photo shoot below.