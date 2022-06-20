Cardi B and the Kids Bring Offset a Gourmet Breakfast in Bed on Father’s Day

Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on Jan. 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Cardi B and her children made sure Offset had the best Father’s Day ever. In a twist on the classic, the rapper and the couple’s kids, Kulture and Wave, brought the Migos MC breakfast in bed on Sunday (June 19) as he was swarmed by 4 of his 5 offspring.

They brought in a tray piled high with a breakfast fit for a king, with bacon, pancakes, eggs, pastries, potatoes, sausage, chicken and a big pile of fruit. In fan-captured video from Cardi’s Insta Story, a surprised-looking Offset marvels at the big plate in front of him but it’s unclear if he even got a chance to dig in, since the clip then cuts to him leading the kids down the steps to the front hallway of the couple’s mansion, which is festooned with a giant Father’s Day balloon display.

In another, less traditional Father’s Day salute, Cardi slipped into a fuzzy pink balaclava and green dress on Insta to dance around in her kitchen and wildly stab at the air with a knife as she grooved along to her hubby’s new single with SleazyWorld Go, “Step 1.”

It was a decidedly more chill hang than the video Cardi posted over Memorial Day weekend from a vacation she took with Offset. In the clip, Cardi gave a play-by-play account of a large boat slowly disappearing into the ocean. “I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink,” she captioned the video on Twitter.

Cardi is heard screaming throughout the 45-second clip. “It’s sinking! Y’all see that? Oh my God, they can’t do nothing about it. There ain’t no big boat that can save it. It’s gone! Bye-bye.”

