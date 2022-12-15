Cardi B Celebrates Offset With a Sweet Birthday Tribute: ‘I Love You 4Ever & Beyond’

Offset turned 31 years old on Wednesday (Dec. 14), and Cardi B went all out to celebrate her favorite birthday boy. The “WAP” rapper posted a touching tribute to her husband of five years on Instagram, and shared lots of videos of how the couple commemorated his day by hitting the beach and partying in Jamaica.

“Happy birthday my love,” Cardi wrote, posting a reel of sweet photos of the Migos rapper. “I pray silently and I pray loudly on this post that God bless you & protect you.”

“Thank you for your love to me,” she added. “I love your 4ever & beyond.”

On Instagram Stories, the “I Like It” artist treated followers to an inside glimpse at her Jamaican vacation with Offset, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Kulture and 1-year-old son Wave. The two kayaked across beautiful blue waters, hung out beachside and checked out a rocky waterfall.

“Happy birthday sexy maaaaan,” Cardi said while filming her husband on the beach. “It’s your birthday!”

Cardi also shared videos of their couple’s bedroom suite, which she’d had decked out with trails of rose petals and red balloons as a surprise for the “Stir Fry” rapper. “My baby daddy, you deserve it!” she told Offset, filming his reaction to the room.

And finally, the pair closed out the occasion by partying the night away with friends and lots of dancing. Their evening didn’t end until around 6 a.m. — at least, that’s the time stamp on one of Cardi’s final posts on her Story, a video of the sun rising on their waterside vacation home.

The festivities come just a month and a half after Takeoff, Offset’s cousin and former Migos bandmate, was shot and killed Nov. 1 at a bowling alley in the Houston area. Offset was present alongside Quavo, the third member of the Migos trio and Takeoff’s uncle, at Takeoff’s celebration of life ceremony on Nov. 11.

Offset also shared a tribute to his late cousin in a Nov. 15 Instagram post, writing, “I wish I could hug you one last time.”

Cardi has also spoken out about how difficult things have been since the tragedy occurred, saying in a since-deleted Twitter voice note that she feels “so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.”

“Trying to make him crack a smile, f—in’ seeing him randomly cry,” she said at the time. “See him trying to distract his mind completely, f–kin’ schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he’s been going through these past couple of weeks. We not in the mood to be f–kin’ playin’ around with y’all.”