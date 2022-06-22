Cardi B Drops Career-Spanning Compilation Video, Promises ‘I’m Gonna Stomp This Time Around’

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Cardi B was in a reflective mood on Tuesday (June 21). The “Up” rapper dropped a 2-minute video wrapping up some of her biggest hits to date along with a not-so-subtle reminder that though she was looking back she’s got her mind firmly set on the future.

“Just a little reminder feeling like 2020 when I had to come out and STEP to remind them …..P.S-IM GONNA STOMP THIS TIME AROUND,” she wrote, seemingly referring to the long-awaited follow-up to her smash 2018 full-length debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

The accompanying video blasts out of the gate with the Invasion track “Get Up 10” before dipping into “Drip” featuring Migos, “Money Bag,” her breakthrough hit “Bodak Yellow,” “Bickenhead,” the Latin-hop smash “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, “Bartier Cardi,” “Be Careful,” her Kehlani-featuring ballad “Ring” and then wrapping up with “Thru Your Phone.”

The clip also features bits from the videos for those songs, with Cardi slipping in and out of a series of increasingly elaborate, outrageous outfits during a period when she blew up into one of the biggest hip-hop stars on the planet.

So, what about that new music she’s gonna “stomp?” In May Cari jumped on Twitter to address her fans’ complaints that the new music is not coming fast enough. “I seen a lot of y’all talking sh– like, ‘Oh she doesn’t feed us…,’” she said in a voice note recorded for the Bardi Gang. “So when I put what I’mma put out, I’mma talk more about it because clearly I can’t talk about it now. But I really had technical difficulties with my latest project. I had not one, not two, but like three technical difficulties on the music that I’ve been working on that … had to be done and taken care of before I put it out.”

She did promised that when there is news, they’ll know. “When things come out, that’s when I’mma talk about it,” she explained. “It’s nothing, like, major or crazy. Yeah, we’ll figure it out ’cause I know, I know, I know, I know you guys want that and I’m gonna give it to ya, OK? OK.”

It’s been more than 4 years since Cardi released Invasion, which went on to become the first female rap album to be nominated for album of the year at the Grammy Awards since 2003 and won the trophy for best rap album. Meanwhile, her last one-off single was “Up,” which climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its February 2021 release.

Check out the video below.