A Timeline of Cardi B & Candace Owens’ Political Debate

With the Nov. 3 presidential election coming up, Cardi B and politically conservative commentator Candace Owens have launched into a debate of their own.

Owens went on The Ben Shapiro Show Sunday (Sept. 6) to discuss how the rapper’s interview with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for Elle on Aug. 17 was “pandering” to Black American voters by appealing to their music taste. But Cardi fought back on Twitter and Instagram with claims that as one of the hottest rappers with a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “WAP” collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion last month, she had the right to use her platform to encourage her fans to vote and be politically active.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Candace Owens Cardi B See latest videos, charts and news

Billboard compiled a timeline of Cardi vs. Candace below.

September 6, 2020: Owens slams Cardi on The Ben Shapiro Show, sparking a Twitter feud. And Cardi fires back in impromptu Instagram Live.

Owens tweeted a clip of her interview with fellow conservative commentator Ben Shapiro on his show Sunday, where she expressed their mutual disregard for Cardi following her No. 1 hit “WAP” and her interview with former Vice President Biden.

“If Black Americans aren’t insulted by the fact that Joe Biden, who has been hiding in his basement for the entire year, made an appearance and came out because he was going to do an interview with Cardi B, do we have nothing better to offer?” the 31-year-old figure argued. “I mean, this would be akin to Donald Trump saying, ‘I’m going to give no interviews,’ but he came up and he decided to give an interview to Justin Bieber…. Justin Bieber, I am sorry, I know you are Christian and I don’t want to put you in the same boat as Cardi B, but it would be absurd…. It’s because you’re pandering.”

She proceeded to call the 27-year-old rapper “illiterate” by mimicking her signature “Okurr” catchphrase and claimed the interview with Biden was carefully handled to appeal to young Black American voters.

Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that @benshapiro was 100% correct about @iamcardib and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values…here you go. #WAP #SundaySpecial pic.twitter.com/q5QxxX9G4e — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

The two fired back at each other on Twitter all Sunday night, with Cardi (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) sharing a video of her sister Hennessy Carolina and her girlfriend being harassed by Trump supporters “because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple.” The “WAP” rapper spoke on the incident further during an Instagram Live in response to Owens’ The Ben Shapiro Show segment. “No matter how much money I make, no matter how hard I work, I can’t be a f—ing free American. My sister can’t be a f—ing free American. You got this f—ing Trump supporting family harassing two lesbians. The f—?” she argued.

You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple https://t.co/OLQX2mrzbp pic.twitter.com/ISfJStODme — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

“You’re saying Joe Biden is pandering because he’s using a popular figure like me,” she continued. “But your president, the guy that you f—ing love so much, he panders as well too…. I’m gonna keep telling my millions of followers to vote until we get your president out of here.”

And in an effort to have the last word, Owen filmed her own IG Live response video. “You continually keep saying you have a No. 1 song. It means s—,” she said. “Nobody cares about a song about your ‘wet a– p—y.’ Excuse my language for my followers… That has nothing to do with Black America and whether or not you are helping or hurting.” She also listed demands for Cardi in her caption, including, “Stop using your platform to call for more black deaths. Stop lying about Trump. Stop supporting Joe Biden who supported segregation and the mass incarceration of black men.”

September 7, 2020: Owens claims she “broke” Cardi with slam-dunk memes.

The following day, Owens declared herself the champion of her feud with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and decided to showcase her win on Twitter with a Michael Jordan meme captioned, “I broke @iamcardib.” After one Twitter user supported Owens as the winner of the Twitter and Instagram battles by writing, “…she destroyed Cardi B. Total bodybag. Candace walked circles round her. RIP,” the conservative commentator played along and tweeted, “To those asking— no, I was not invited to speak at Cardi B’s funeral.”

Never listen to a person that has private security but wants the public police defunded.

Never listen to a millionaire that made it here in America, but trashes our country.

These Hollywood idols are frauds, leading sheep down paths they never took when they discovered success. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 7, 2020

To those asking— no, I was not invited to speak at Cardi B’s funeral. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 7, 2020

She is still tweeting about me.

I broke @iamcardib. pic.twitter.com/DvNQKiSzss — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 7, 2020

September 9, 2020: Owens continues slamming Cardi on Tucker Carlson Tonight, but Cardi & co. pull out the receipts on Twitter.

Fox News political TV host Tucker Carlson brought Owens as a guest on his show to discuss her fiery feud with the rapper, which she stoked the flames on TV once more.

“I did not mean it as an insult to Cardi B. If anything, it was me calling out the DNC and the Democrats for insulting Black America by platforming her and her nonsense and her ignorance as someone viable to give a sound interview to Joe Biden,” she said, while continuing to critique her as “barely literate.” “She could not obviously argue with me from an intellectual standpoint.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mX2w-x8YDjw

But the Grammy-winning artist and her Bardigang fanbase pulled out all the stops by showing years worth of Owens’ tweets that proved “she been knew I was that girlllll .” In 2018, Owens revealed she’s watched Cardi since her Love & Hip-Hop days and believed she would have a similar “freedom” mindset as Kanye West. Cardi also retweeted a fan who pulled out the receipts from last July when the two argued about the artist’s support for Bernie Sanders, in which Owens claimed to offer $250,000 to a charity of Cardi’s choosing if she could publicly debate her stance to her or any other Black conservative.

Candice in 2918 ….She been knew I was that girlllll . pic.twitter.com/avghIUkXFK — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020



https://twitter.com/hellsbells571/status/1302845063953674240?s=20

Lastly, she posted an image of Black Americans laying their hands on President Trump to exhibit the “pandering” Owens accused her of when she interviewed Biden in August. “I will never praise no politician not even Obama,FDR or Bernie ONLY THE LORD !This is how Trump panders with black people while Candice concerns how Joe panders with me,” Cardi tweeted.

This what PANDERING looks like .I will never praise no politician not even Obama,FDR or Bernie ONLY THE LORD !This is how Trump panders with black people while Candice concerns how Joe panders with me 😩 pic.twitter.com/ad5ClSm7JJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

February 2022: Owens Slams Cardi on the Full Send Podcast

Owens reignited her longtime feud with Cardi B, as she took aim at the rapper during an appearance on the Full Send podcast.

“It’s incredible how uneducated she is. She just got embarrassed on Twitter,” Owens said of Cardi. “She was just saying stuff about politics, and I was just responding. I wasn’t even being rude, I was just telling—like, she literally doesn’t even know what country she’s in, how the country works. You know, she’s hardly, you know, when she types, there’s 87 typos in basic words. And yet, same thing, she’s mouthing off and saying things and she literally doesn’t understand like—I don’t even think she understands like, Congress has a Senate and a House of Representatives. She has no idea what she’s talking about.”

In response to the clip posted on The Neighborhood Talk‘s Instagram page on Thursday (Feb. 17), Cardi fired back at Owens, writing, “What’s embarrassing is that she tried to get her lawyers to make me do a public apology after she been attacking me for months and try to make me pay her 75K in a month or she threatened to sue wit NO CASE….. Like how smart you are and don’t even know the law?”