Cardi B Shows Off Her Booty to Celebrate ‘Put It on da Floor’ Success

Cardi B is fresh off the release of putting her spin on a remix of Latto‘s “Put It On Da Floor,” and now she’s shaking what her mama gave her to celebrate.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Twitter on Monday (June 12) to share a brief video in which her bottom is seen on full display underneath a minidress, as she spanks herself a few times. “YALL DID THAT !!! Put it on the floor then !!” she captioned the post.

While Cardi didn’t specify what the video is in reference to, “Put It on da Floor Again” earned an impressive 3.92 million U.S. on-demand streams last Friday, a 554% increase from the previous day’s streams, according to Luminate.

The Grammy-winning rapper has been bringing the heat to social media in recent weeks, as she took to Instagram last week to welcome summer with a sizzling series of photos, in which she’s seen rocking a sleek white one-piece swimsuit with cut outs on the sides. She also recently teased some exciting things on the way. “You guys can expect a lot from me this summer,” she told Rolling Stone, which added that Cardi was specifically referring to music and other projects. “I promise,” she added. A new album would mark her first full-length project since her 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy.

See Cardi’s bootylicious post below.